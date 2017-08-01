Keane expects continued rise in deployment of hydraulic fracturing fleets

Keane Group (FRAC +1.8% ) is higher after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss but a 34% Y/Y revenue that beat expectations, as well as above guidance Q3 sales guidance.

FRAC now sees Q3 revenues rising by 45%-60% Q/Q, equating to $468M-$517M, vs. $459M analyst consensus estimate, with ~60% of the growth expected to be driven by five active hydraulic fracturing fleets acquired in the RockPile deal and 40% driven by higher pricing, greater efficiencies and the deployment of an additional hydraulic fracturing fleet.

After averaging slightly more than 18 deployed fracking fleets in Q2, up from an average of ~15 in Q1, FRAC says it expects robust activity in well completions in H2 as market conditions have improved and companies seek to finish a backlog of wells already drilled.

FRAC says it expects to exit Q3 with 25 hydraulic fracturing fleets in service, and a 26th newbuild fleet, ordered by RockPile Energy, during Q4.