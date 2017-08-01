Amazon's Chinese partner warns against bypassing internet filters

A Chinese company operating Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services in the region sent out emails advising clients to stop circumventing the country’s internet filters.

China regulations require foreign companies to have a local partner and Amazon teams up with Beijing Sinnet Technology.

Apple recently removed VPN apps from its Chinese store to avoid similar warnings.

A new cybersecurity law went into effect on June 1 and emboldened Beijing officials to take a firmer stance with foreign tech companies.

Previously: Apple removes VPN apps in China (July 31)