FDA OKs Celgene's enasidenib for certain type of acute myeloid leukemia

The FDA approves Celgene's (CELG -0.5% ) IDHIFA (enasidenib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a genetic mutation called IDH2 (isocitrate dehydrogenase-2), a population that represents 8 - 19% of AML cases.

Enasidenib is a targeted inhibitor of the IDH2 enzyme.

The company has global development and commercialization rights under its 2010 agreement with Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO +1.3% ), who will co-commercialize the product in the U.S.

Treatment is no walk in the park, though. In clinical studies, the most common adverse events were increases in total bilirubin (81%), decreased calcium (74%), nausea (50%), diarrhea (43%), decreased potassium (41%), vomiting (34%) and decreased appetite (34%).

Serious adverse events were reported in 77.1% of patients, including leukocytosis (10%), differentiation syndrome (8%), diarrhea (6%), nausea (5%), tumor lysis syndrome (5%), vomiting (3%) and decreased appetite (3%).