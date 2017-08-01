ETFs now hold more than $1T more than hedge funds

The continuing flood of cash into passive investments and out of those actively-managed has left ETFs with $1T more in assets than hedge funds globally for the first time ever, according to ETFGI.

It was only two years ago when AUM at ETFs topped hedge funds by even $1.

In addition to being super-expensive, hedge funds continue to underperform, returning 3.7% YTD vs. the S&P 500's almost-10%.

And it looks like ETFs are about to get another chunk of money at the expense of hedge funds. Bloomberg today reports clients as having withdrawn about 15% of their money from Paul Tudor Jones, leaving AUM at that firm at about $3.6B.