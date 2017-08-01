Flex Pharma launches mid-stage study of FLX-787 in ALS

Flex Pharma (FLKS -1.4% ) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial, COMMEND, assessing Fast Track-tagged FLX-787 for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease (MND), primarily amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (AML), who are experiencing painful, debilitating cramps.

The primary endpoint of the 120-subject study is cramp frequency over 28 days compared to placebo. Top-line data should be available in mid-2018.

The company describes FLX-787 as a transient receptor potential ion channel activator, specifically a co-activator of the proteins TRPA1 and TRPV1.

