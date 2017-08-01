Enrollment underway in EyeGate's mid-stage study of EGP-437 in cataract surgery patients

The first patient has been enrolled in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals' (EYEG -8.2% ) Phase 2b clinical trial assessing its EGP-437 combination product for the treatment of pain and inflammation in patients who have undergone cataract surgery with implantation of a monofocal posterior chamber intraocular lens (IOL).

The co-primary endpoints of the 100-subject study are the proportion of patients with an anterior chamber cell count of zero at day 7 and the proportion of patients with a pain score of zero at day 1. The estimated primary completion date is November.

EGP-437 is a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone, that is delivered to the eye through the EyeGate II Delivery System.

Global exclusive licensee Valeant Pharmaceuticals will commercialize EGP-437, once approved, through its Bausch + Lomb unit.