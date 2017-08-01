AstraZeneca's acalabrutinib a Breakthrough Therapy for mantle cell lymphoma

The FDA designates AstraZeneca's (AZN -0.6% ) acalabrutinib a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. A Phase 2 clinical trial is in process.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Acalabrutinib (ACP-196) is an orally available second generation inhibitor of an enzyme called Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) that is in development for the treatment of a range of cancers.

AstraZeneca secured the rights via its acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch biotch Acerta Pharma in 2016.

