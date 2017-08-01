Crude oil -3% as global supply concerns resurface

U.S. crude oil prices tumble back below $50/bbl as investors resume doubts about OPEC’s ability to cut production and make a dent in the global supply glut; WTI now -3% at $48.64/bbl, Brent -2.9% at $51.20 after hitting a nearly 10-week high at $50.43/bbl earlier in the session.

A Reuters survey released yesterday said July OPEC production jumped to the highest level since December, as Libya increased supply and some members slipped in compliance with the deal.

“At the current OPEC production level, the oil market is likely to show a supply deficit of only ~500K bbl/day in the second half of the year. In other words, OPEC will not achieve its goal of completely eliminating the oversupply by year’s end,” Commerzbank analysts say.

Cargo tracking data also has indicated that OPEC exports increased in July despite the production deal, according to analysts at Schneider Electric.

