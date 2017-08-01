Nikkei: SoftBank mulling Sprint/Dish Network combo

Next up on the Sprint (S +10.8% ) merger rumor block: Dish Network (DISH +2.3% ).

With chatter flying about a possible SoftBank (SFTBY +1.3% ) bid for Charter Communications (CHTR -1.6% ) -- an overture that Charter says it's not interested in -- the Japanese conglomerate is exploring the prospect of merging Sprint and Dish, Nikkei reports.

Dish Network shares are jumping on the news, up 2.3% now.

A merger seems more likely for SoftBank than a backing out of the U.S. market. "Letting go of Sprint is not an option -- this consolidation [push] is an offensive measure," says a SoftBank executive.

A combination of Sprint and Dish would merge two spectrum-heavy companies as carriers move toward an "Internet of Things" era and 5G service.