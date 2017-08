SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) - $0.0317. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.78%.

SPDR Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) - $0.0851. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.00%.

SPDR BofA Merrill Lynch Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) - $0.0908. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.50%.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) - $0.0779. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.35%.

SPDR Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) - $0.0412. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.38%.

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) - $0.1724. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.72%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) - $0.0689. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.58%.

SPDR Barclays Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ITR) - $0.0758. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.55%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) - $0.1634. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.94%.

Payable Aug 9; for shareholders of record Aug 3; ex-div Aug 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 7/28/2017.