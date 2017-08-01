Bloomberg: Facebook building video chat device for homes

Facebook's (FB +0.5% ) skunk-works hardware initiative is working on a video chat device for the home, Bloomberg reports.

The device would have a laptop-sized (13-15 inch) touch-screen, wide-angle lens, microphones and speakers in what would be something of a new product category, though it bears similarity to Amazon.com's (AMZN +1.3% ) smaller-screen Echo Show device.

It would come from Facebook's Building 8 Lab, and be announced as soon as next spring's F8 developer conference, Bloomberg says.

Adding to previous reports, Facebook would build its own voice assistant service to run the device and join Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant in the AI-helper space.

The company is reportedly also working on a stand-alone smart speaker, also running with Facebook's own assistant, that would take on Amazon's baseline Echo and Google Home (GOOG +0.3% , GOOGL +0.5% ).

