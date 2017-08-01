Credit Acceptance holds 8%+ gain after earnings beat

Q2 adjusted net income of $101.6M or $5.22 per share vs. $89.2M and $4.38 one year ago.

Helping is improved credit metrics, with forecasted collection percentage as of June 30 of 65.5% up from 64.9% three months earlier, and beating the initial forecast by 150 basis points. That translates into $8.8M more in net cash flows expected.

Raymond James pulls its Underperform rating. Talk about unloved - prior to the move by RayJay, CACC had 10 analysts covering, with 4 at Hold (or equivalent) and 6 at Sell (or equivalent).

