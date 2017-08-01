Double-digit jump for Havertys after earnings

Havertys (HVT +10.1% ) rallies after Q2 profit is reported ahead of the consensus estimate.

Management says an improvement in gross margin was achieved by working with suppliers and improving quality control. "We remain focused on improving the profitability of our current store base and the second quarter’s EBITDA as a percentage of sales grew to 9.1% for this year compared to 8.5% in 2016," notes CEO Clarence Smith.

Average written ticket was up 3.1% during the quarter and custom upholstery sales grew 6.2%.