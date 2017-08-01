Mosaic -6% on disappointing fertilizer guidance

Mosaic (MOS -6.1% ) plunges despite beating Q2 earnings estimates, as total revenues came in flat and fertilizer guidance disappointed investors.

MOS says Q2 net sales in its phosphates segment were $975M, essentially flat vs. $976M in the year-ago quarter, and net sales in the potash segment rose 2% Y/Y to $468M from $457M.

MOS expects Q3 total phosphate sales volumes of 2.2M-2.5M metric tons vs. 2.5M last year for the comparable quarter, and total potash sales volumes of 1.9M-2.2M metric tons vs. 2.2M a year ago.

Also, Brazil regulators approve MOS's $2.5B acquisition of Vale's (VALE -0.8% ) fertilizer business without restrictions; Vale Fertilizantes has capacity to produce 4.8M metric tons of phosphate fertilizers and 500K tons of potash, including five phosphate mines in Brazil, four production facilities and a Brazilian potash project.

With the conclusion of the deal, Vale will own an 11% stake in MOS and may appoint two members of MOS's board.