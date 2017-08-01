Peabody Energy +6% on earnings, plans to return capital to shareholders

Peabody Energy (BTU +6.4% ) shoots higher despite apparent lackluster Q2 results, including a loss and in-line revenues, but announces a broad capital allocation program.

MKM analyst Daniel Scott thinks the results were better than they seemed, as Q2 adjusted EBITDA came in at $318M vs. analyst consensus of $284M, driven by PRB, the Western Bituminous region and Australian coking coal margins.

BTU also announced a comprehensive capital allocation program that includes a target of $500M in debt repayment over 12-18 months, a $500M share repurchase program with no expiration, and an eventual dividend program targeted to begin in Q1 2018.

Following emergence from Chapter 11, BTU says it now has $4B-plus of U.S. net operating loss carryforwards as well as a previously announced sizable net operating loss position in Australia.