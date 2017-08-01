Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality headsets now available

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) releases two Windows Mixed Reality headsets manufactured by HP and Acer.

The Acer headset retails for $299 and the HP headset for $329.

Both headsets have similar specs featuring two high-res LCD displays at 1400 x 1400 with 2.89” diagonal display, 95-degree horizontal field of view, and a display refresh rate up to 90 Hz.



The headsets were made available for developers earlier this year but now the general public can order. Note that the headsets are still considered developer editions so expect some bugs, updates, and a lack of technical support for now.

Check out the Acer version here and the HP version here.

