Pandora -3% as it trims guidance, absorbs lower sub growth

After moving up postmarket following earnings yesterday, Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is off 3% as it trimmed sales estimates and analysts weighed in on the cautious approach.

In its earnings call, the company dimmed its full-year revenue range to $1.45B-$1.5B, from a previous $1.5B-$1.65B, in part to incorporate the sale of Ticketfly and the shutdown of Australia/New Zealand.

Those adjustments would have cut the previous forecast to $1.45B-$1.6B, and the company's now narrowed that to the new range of $1.45B-$1.5B.

For Q3, it sees revenue of $370M-$385M (up 14% Y/Y at midpoint, and vs. consensus for $380.8M) and EBITDA of -$20M to -$5M (vs. consensus for -$9.5M).

Piper Jaffray has lowered its price target to $13 from $18 -- now implying 50% upside from today's lower price -- but remains positive on the stock with the company's stronger balance sheet and growing service options.

As for lower subscriber growth, FBR says "that's OK," with the company and its investors in Sirius XM focused more on ad growth.