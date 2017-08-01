Phillips 66 processed less heavy crude in Q2 on supply issues, CEO says

Phillips 66 (PSX +2.2% ) processed less heavy crude at its nine refineries during Q2 due to reduced global supply, CEO Greg Garland said during today's conference call that followed the company's Q2 earnings beat.

Citing operational problems in Alberta's oil sands, reductions by OPEC producers in the Middle East and ongoing political and operational disruptions in Venezuela, the CEO expects "to see light/heavy differentials under pressure into the third quarter."

PSX is the latest big refiner to say they are processing more light than heavy crude, after Valero Energy (VLO -0.2% ) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC +0.9% ) said last week they planned to run more light and sweet crudes this quarter, continuing a trend away from heavy, sour crudes supplied by Venezuela and other OPEC producers; PSX refineries ran at 98% of their combined capacity in Q2.

Garland also says PSX plans to cut capex plans for full-year 2017 by "several hundred million dollars," adding that the company will announce the results of its mid-year capital review in "the next month or so."