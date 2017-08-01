Sirius XM lower as major auto sales decline

After opening at an all-time high of $5.89, Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has dipped 1.8% today amid sales misses in a complementary industry: autos.

The big U.S. automakers all missed expectations with July sales, a number that directly feeds Sirius subscriptions. General Motors sales dropped 15%; Ford sales fell off 7.5%, and Fiat Chrysler sales dropped 10%.

In its earnings report, Sirius XM noted a 40% new vehicle consumer conversion rate; that's flat year-over-year. For the first six months of the year, new vehicle consumer conversion was 40% vs. a year-ago 39%.