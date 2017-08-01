ComScore in TV ratings auditing deal with Media Management

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has set a deal with Media Management Inc. to add in its local television ratings.

The rating will be part of MMI's Circle Audit system, provided to advertisers and ad agencies to evaluate performance and validation for media buys.

"We are happy to work with our first auditing system for our local television measurement," says comScore CEO Gian Fulgoni. "Partnering with MMI gives us expanded accountability of our data and gives our clients the assurance they need when scheduling advertising campaigns."