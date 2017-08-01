ADM +2.5% as Q2 earnings top estimates on strong corn margins

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +2.7% ) continues higher after Q2 earnings beat analyst estimates, as strong margins for sweetener and corn ethanol helped offset weak soybean processing results.

Improved margins in sweeteners and starches and ethanol helped improve ADM's corn processing segment profit by 37% Y/Y in Q2, but soybean processing earnings fell 12% as plentiful global supplies of high-protein feed grains that compete with soybean meal in feed rations weighed on crush margins.

Plentiful global stocks of grain and oilseeds have squeezed profits in recent quarters for ADM and rivals Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.

ADM also says it will reconfigure its Peoria, Ill., ethanol dry mill to produce higher margin industrial and beverage alcohol and fuel for the export market; it is one of several plants ADM tried to sell last year but has yet to find a buyer.