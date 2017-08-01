Argentina Supreme Court to hear case on Barrick mine

A federal court in Argentina rules the country's Supreme Court should hear a case related to a government request to suspend operations at Barrick Gold's (NYSE:ABX) Veladero mine, Reuters reports.

Argentina's environment ministry in April asked a federal court to suspend operations at Veladero until ABX can guarantee there will be no environmental damages following a third spill of cyanide solution in 18 months at the mine.

Veladero is Argentina's largest gold mine and ABX's third largest mine, but operating mishaps there have prompted unease among investor; the company sold a 50% stake in the mine to China's Shandong Gold in April.