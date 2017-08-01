FireEye beats Q2 estimates, guidance in-line; shares up 5%

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats. Billings were down 12% on the year to $172M but came in near the higher range of guidance.

Gross margin was 74%, compared to 73% last year and the 72% guidance. Operating margin was -3%, compared to last year’s -28% and the -9% to -10% guidance range.

Cash flow from operations was -$11.5M.

Q3 guidance has revenue between $183M and $189M and loss per share from $0.06 to $0.09, which compares to the consensus estimates of $186.06M and a loss of $0.08, respectively. Billings expected between $190M and $205M, gross margin at 73%, operating margin of -4% to -6%. Positive cash flow from operations expected in the range of $1M to $10M.

FY17 guidance has $734M to $746M in revenue, billings from $745M to $775M, and loss per share from $0.19 to $0.24. Consensus estimates have revenue at $730.61M and a loss per share of $0.03.

