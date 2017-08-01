Glu Mobile +2.2% after resuls show sunnier bookings outlook

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 2.2% after hours following its Q2 report where the company missed income expectations but saw strong bookings, and raised full-year bookings guidance.

Revenue rose 42% to $68.7M and bookings were up 62% to $82.5M.

Gross margin improved to 59% from a year-ago 57%. Its net loss widened slightly, to $23.6M from last year's $17.95M.

For Q3, it's guiding to bookings of $78M-$80M, and for the full year it's raised guidance to $307M-$312M in bookings.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

Press Release