Herbalife Q2 sales down 5%; earnings up 700%; cash flow down 25%; earnings guidance raised; shares slip 3% after hours

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Q2 results ($M): Global Net Sales: 1,146.9 (-4.6%); North America: 218.4 (-18.4%).

Net Income: 137.6 (+700.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 129.1 (+16.1%); EPS: 1.61 (+675.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.51 (+17.1%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 277.1 (-24.7%).

Volume points: 1.364B (-8%); North America: 284M (-18%), South & Central America: 138M (-14%), China: 154M (-14%).

EVP of Worldwide Operations Dave Pezzullo promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

2017 Guidance: EPS: $3.80 - 4.30 from $3.30 - 3.70; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.30 - 4.70 from $4.10 - 4.50; Net Sales Growth: (3.0) - 2.0%; Volume Point Growth: (5.0) - 0.0%.