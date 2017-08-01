Frontier Communications slips amid double-digit revenue decline

Frontier Communications (FTR +3.8% ) has slid 6.6% in choppy postmarket trading after revenues fell double digits and it posted a slightly worse than expected loss in its Q2 results, though much of that was made of an after-tax impairment charge.

The company lost a net $662M after recording a $532M goodwill impairment.

EBITDA rose 39% sequentially to $906M, beating an expected $893.4M.

Revenue breakout: Consumer business, $1.12B (down 3.4%); Commercial business, $982M.

Revenue by segment: Data and Internet services, $974M (down 7.1%); Voice services, $724M (down 13.4%); Video services, $329M (down 21.5%); Switched access and subsidy, $198M (down 12.8%); other, $79M (flat).

For the full year, it's guiding to adjusted free cash flow of $800M-$900M and capex of $1.1B-$1.2B.

Press Release