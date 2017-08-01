SunPower -2% after Q2 beat but below consensus revenue guidance

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -2.1% AH after posting a smaller than expected Q2 loss and better than expected revenues but guides Q3 revenues below consensus and lowers the upper end of its full-year revenue guidance.

SPWR says its Q2 non-GAAP gross margin, vs. 6.5% in Q1 and 17% in the year-ago quarter.

For Q3, SPWR sees revenues of $320M-$370M, far below the $678M analyst consensus estimate, gross margin of 5%-7%, adjusted EBITDA of breakeven to $20M, and 405-435 MW deployed.

For FY 2017, SPWR expects revenue of $2.1B-$2.3B vs. its prior outlook of $2.1B-$2.6B, with deployment of 1.3-1.45 GW vs. 1.3-1.6 GW previously, due to project schedule adjustments in Mexico to allow for improved project economics.

SPWR expects to generate positive operating cash flow through year-end 2017 and exit the year with ~$300M in cash, excluding any potential proceeds from sales of non-core assets.

SPWR also says it will focus on selling its ownership stake in 8point3 Energy partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) and no longer actively seek a replacement partner for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).