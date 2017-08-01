Pacific Drilling CEO Beckett to step down; CFO Reese to take charge

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) says Christian Beckett has stepped down as CEO and board member to "pursue other opportunities," effective immediately.

CFO and Executive VP Paul Reese is promoted to serve as the new CEO, and Treasurer John Boots moves into the CFO slot.

Reese has been CFO since early 2014 after joining PACD in 2008; he has 20 years of experience in the oilfield services and E&P industry, including more than a decade at Transocean.

Beckett joined PACD in 2008 following nearly 20 years in the industry with Transocean, Schlumberger and McKinsey.