Rubicon Project swings to Q2 loss as revenue slips

The Rubicon Project (RUBI +2.8% ) is back to flat after hours, after trading as much as 8.1% lower , after swinging to a Q2 loss and revenues that dropped by a third and missed expectations.

EBITDA fell to $3M from a year-ago $18.4M, and missed an expected $4.2M. EBITDA margin fell to 7% from 28%. Revenues had fallen 34%.

Advertising spend, meanwhile, fell 21% to $204.4M.

It's a "rebuilding year," says CEO Michael Barrett. “We have a very clear strategy: Increase market share of supply, be the most efficient marketplace and increase win rate."

