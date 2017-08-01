Apple beats earnings estimates, Services up 22%; shares +5.9%

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares up 5.9% after posting Q3 beats on revenue and EPS. Investors were watching for news about the upcoming iPhone models and the performance of Apple’s favorite Services product line.

Revenue by product line: iPhone, $24.8B (+3%); iPad, $5B (+2%); Mac, $5.6B (+7%); Services, $7.3B (+22%); Other products, $2.7B (+23%).

Revenue by region: Americas, $20.4B (+13%); Europe, $10.7B (+11%); Greater China, $8B (-10%); Japan, $3.6B (+3%); and Rest of Asia Pacific, $2.7B (+15%).

Apple declares a dividend of $0.63 per share payable on August 17 to shareholders of record on August 14.

Q4 guidance has revenue between $49B and $52B with gross margin from 37.5% to 38%, and operating expenses from $6.7B and $6.8B. Consensus estimates have revenue at $49.12B and gross margin at 38.2%.

Press release

Will update with information from conference call when available.

Previously: Apple declares $0.63 dividend (Aug. 1)

Previously: Apple beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)