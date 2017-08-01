Stocks continue gains amid "terrific" earnings

Stocks closed with modest gains in range-bound trading, with the Dow climbing enough to post its fifth straight record close and coming within just 10 points of 22K before paring gains.

Gains have been "mostly earnings driven and the earnings have been terrific," says Crit Thomas, global market strategist at Touchstone Investments.

Eight of 11 S&P industry groups ended in positive territory, with the top-weighted financial (+0.8%) and tech (+0.5%) sectors showing relative strength.

Sprint popped 11% to help propel the telecom services (+0.3%) group to its fifth win in six sessions after beating bottom-line estimates and raising its profit guidance.

U.S. automakers tumbled in the wake of disappointing July sales results, with GM sliding 3.4% after reporting a 15% Y/Y decline in total U.S. sales and Ford falling 2.4% following a 7.5% decline.

U.S. crude oil slid 2% to $49.19/bbl, ending a six-session winning streak on renewed doubts about OPEC's ability to maintain its production curbs.

U.S. Treasury prices rose in a curve-flattening trade, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 4 bps to 2.25% while the two-year yield fell by just one bp to settle at 1.35%.