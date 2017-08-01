Verizon buying Chicago-area fiber assets for $225M

Verizon (VZ +1% ) is expanding its high-speed infrastructure holdings with a $225M deal to buy Chicago-area fiber-optic assets from WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW).

The deal follows on Verizon's recent moves in the fiber/spectrum area, including agreements with Corning, Prysmian and Straight Path. It's expected to close early Q1 2018.

The deal secures fiber to more than 500 macro sites and more than 500 small-cell sites for Verizon.

It includes $50M in investment for WideOpenWest to finish the buildout of the network in the second half.

Previously: Verizon's flurry of fiber dealmaking (Jul. 28 2017)