The U.S. Air Force reportedly is near a deal to buy two 747-8 jetliners from Boeing (NYSE:BA) for use as the next Air Force One fleet, converting planes previously ordered by a bankrupt Russian airline.

The jumbo jets have been in storage since they rolled out of Boeing’s factory near Seattle in 2015.

Boeing reportedly offered the Air Force a substantial undisclosed discount on the $387M list price of each plane, after Pres. Trump criticized the program as too expensive before taking office.