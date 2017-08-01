More on Stag Industrial's inline Q2

Q2 core FFO of $38.1M or $0.41 per share vs. $27.2M and $0.38 a year ago.

Cash NOI of $58M up 18.3% Y/Y.

21 buildings purchased during Q, totaling 4.6M square feet, and costing $285.6M, or a weighted average cap rate of 7.2%.

3 buildings sold for $6.5M.

Occupancy of 94% on total portfolio and 94.8% on operating portfolio.

Leases: 3.3M square feet worth inked in Q2 with cash rent change off 2.7%; GAAP rent change up 6.4%.

Raised over $200M with ATM equity sales of 7.9M shares during quarter.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

STAG flat after hours