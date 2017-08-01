Gramercy Property misses, cuts guidance after fast disposition pace

Q2 core FFO OF $74.2M of $0.49 per share vs. $88.6M and $0.62 one year ago. AFFO of $65.9M or $0.44 per share vs. $77.9M and $0.55 a year ago. Dividend is $0.375.

Ten properties purchased during quarter at an initial cash cap rate of 7.1%. Two land parcels for two build-to-suit projects also purchased, with estimated investment of $49.1M at a 7.6% expected cap rate.

Eleven properties sold during quarter for $183.3M, or exit cap rate of 5.1%.

Sold after quarter's end were the assets in Gramercy Property Europe.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance trimmed to $2.05-$2.10 from $2.10-$2.25, and AFFO to $1.90-$1.95 from $1.95-$2.10. The cut is thanks to a speedy rate of property sales in H1, and purchases not occurring until H2.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

