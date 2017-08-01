Higher winter demand should spark nat gas prices, aiding COG, Stanley says

Natural gas focused drillers should benefit as low prices are likely to drive up demand at power plants, Morgan Stanley says.

Prices for future delivery have dropped below $3/MMBtu, which sets up a more attractive backdrop for natural gas producers as low prices give power plants a reason to burn natural gas rather than coal, according to Devin McDermott, the firm's top gas and power commodity strategist.

Under normal weather conditions, Morgan Stanley forecasts natural gas prices could rebound to $3.25-$3.30/MMBtu in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, compares with prices just above $3 in the forward curve.

McDermott says the best way to play the outlook is to invest in drillers with low cost structures and excellent balance sheets such as Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), which the firm upgrades to Overweight from Equal Weight citing the stock's excellent risk/reward profile in a volatile oil and gas price environment; the firm also says COG's downside is limited from lower gas prices due to a strong balance sheet and free cash flow.

However, Stanley maintains its long-term bearish outlook on natural gas and is underweight other drillers such as Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR).

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, DCNG, GAZB