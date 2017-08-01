Apple call: comments on China slump, Trump factory quote, no iPhone news

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) conference call expanded on the details from the estimate-beating earnings report.

The 15% growth in iPad sales happened across all geographic areas, represented the highest sales in four years, and half of the units sold were to first time buyers.

Strong demand for iPhone 7 Plus drove the iPhone ASP to $606 compared to analyst estimates of $628.

Number of paid subscribers to Apple Music and iCloud hit 185M, up 20M in the quarter.

Company ended the quarter with $261.5B in cash.

Weakness in China regional revenue due to Hong Kong rather than Mainland China, which was flat on the year.

CEO Tim Cook responds to President Trump’s claims that Apple plans to open multiple plants in the United States. Cook says Apple remains committed to creating jobs through app developer payments and purchase orders from U.S. suppliers.

Cook says company was only following the law when removing VPNs from the Chinese app store.

Big news on upcoming iPhones? Cook: “We have no comment on anything that’s not announced.”

Source

Apple shares are up 6.1% aftermarket.

Previously: Apple beats earnings estimates, Services up 22%; shares +5.9% (Aug. 1)