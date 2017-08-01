More on Extra Space Storage's Q2 beat

Q2 FFO as adjusted of $147.4M or $1.09 per share vs. $124.9M and $0.94 a year ago. Dividend is $0.78.

Same-store (732 properties) revenue up 5.2%; operating expenses down 1.1%; NOI up 7.7%. Strong major markets include Las Vegas, L.A., Orlando, Phoenix, and Sacramento. Weak major markets: Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston.

Same-store occupancy of 94.4% up 70 basis points.

Full year FFO as adjusted guidance of $4.25-$4.32 per share, with same-store NOI growth of 4.75%-6%.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Previously: Extra Space Storage beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)

EXR flat after hours