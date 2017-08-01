Quotient builds Q2 revenue; names next CEO, chairman

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) posted Q2 earnings and shuffled leadership in an eventful report.

The company has named current chief operating officer Mir Aamir its chief executive, and current CEO and founder Steven Boal its executive chairman, effective Sept. 1.

David Oppenheimer will also join the board.

Net loss on a GAAP basis widened to $5.8M from a year-ago $3.5M; GAAP EPS of -$0.06 missed expectations for -$0.04.

EBITDA, meanwhile, was up 61% to $13M, beating an expected $9.6M.

Transactions rose 48% Y/Y to 793M.

