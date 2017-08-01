CSX apology for service disruptions includes blame on employee pushback

CSX CEO Hunter Harrison has sent apologies to customers for service disruptions that he blames on some employees resisting changes at the company, Reuters reports.

Harrison, who has led turnarounds at other railroads, told customers he was facing resistance to aggressive cost-cutting measures he promised for CSX and pledges to address the "internal personnel matters."

A new survey by Cowen analysts says more than 80% of shippers they contacted have suffered problems with CSX and nearly 40% have switched some freight to rival Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), and 67% have transferred freight to a trucker.

Last week, the top U.S. rail regulator sent a warning Harrison to address "serious issues" with CSX's service.