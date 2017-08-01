Reuters: Philadelphia oil refinery hires debt restructuring advisor

Philadelphia Energy Solutions, owner of the largest U.S. East Coast oil refining complex, has hired an investment bank to restructure its debt burden, Reuters reports.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a joint venture of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and Energy Transfer partners (NYSE:ETP), has tapped investment bank PJT Partners for advice on dealing with its near-term debt maturities, including a $550M loan that comes due in 2018, according to the report.

East coast refiners have been struggling with lower margins than peers in other parts of the U.S., largely because of their reliance on crude imports from west Africa and other markets, and many have been hurt from costs imposed by renewable energy regulations.