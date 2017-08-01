Pioneer Natural -7% after cutting 2017 capex by $100M

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -6.8% AH after beating Q2 earnings expectations but announcing a $100M cut from its 2017 capital budget.

PXD says it now plans to spend $2.7B this year, and forecasts 2017 production at the low end of its previous outlook for a 15%-18% increase.

For Q2, PXD says production rose 4% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y to 259K boe/day (57% oil), driven by its Spraberry/Wolfcamp horizontal drilling program; the increase marks the ninth consecutive quarter of production growth since the oil price collapse in late 2014.

PXD reduced production costs in Q2 to $6.19/boe vs. $6.31/boe in Q1 and $6.79/boe in 2016.

PXD forecasts FY 2017 production growth of 15%-16%, at the low end of its 15%-18% targeted growth range, reflecting lost production from the deferral of 30 Spraberry/Wolfcamp completions to 2018.