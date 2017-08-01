Methode Electronics buying Pacific Insight for $114M

Methode Electronics (MEI -0.9% ) has come to agreement to acquire Pacific Insight Electronics (OTC:PISEF) in a cash deal.

Pacific Insight is a supplier of lighting/electronic products to the consumer automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It had trailing 12-month revenue of $99M as of the end of March.

Methode will pay $114M -- a multiple of 8.6 to Pacific Insight's trailing-12-month EBITDA -- with cash on hand and its existing credit facility; it expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in the current fiscal year (ending next April 28).

The deal's expected to be done in fiscal Q2 of 2018.