FCC funds boost Otelco revenue gains

Otelco (OTEL -2.1% ) saw revenues and operating income inch up in its Q2 results, in large part due to an FCC program.

The main factor driving revenue in Q2 (which gained 1% to $17.41M) was income from the FCC's Alternative Connect America Model in the five states where it's applicable. That plus CAF funding gives a $0.4M boost in revenue each quarter this year, and revenues grew $0.2M Y/Y.

Those funding gains more than offset a decline in RLEC service.

Access line equivalents fell 0.5% from Q1, to 98,059 (down 1.8% in Business/Enterprise, up 1% in residential).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Press Release