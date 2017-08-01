Devon Energy cuts 2017 capex by $100M but with no activity changes

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -0.6% AH after beating Q2 earnings estimates but trimming $100M from its 2017 capital spending, citing operational efficiencies with its high-rate wells in the STACK and Delaware Basin plays.

DVN says it now expects to spend $1.9B-$2.2B on exploration and production this year while making no changes to planned activity levels and remaining on track to increase to ~20 rigs by year-end.

DVN says its E&P capex during H1 has been 17% below the midpoint of guidance, or 39% of the full-year budget.

For Q2, DVN says its net production was 536K boe/day, above its guidance midpoint but lower than 563K in Q1 and 644K in the year-ago quarter.

Based on accelerated activity levels in H2, DVN expects U.S. oil production to exit the year at a rate of 18%-23% higher than in Q4 2016.