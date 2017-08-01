Innoviva prices $175M convertible debt offering

Innoviva (INVA -3.2% ) priced a $175M offering of debt as part of a refinancing.

The company's offering 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2025 in private placement, and initial purchasers have a 30-day option to buy up to $17.5M more.

The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 57.9240 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the notes -- an initial conversion price of $17.26/share, a 30% premium over today's closing of $13.28.

The offering is part of a refinancing of its 9% fixed-rate term notes due 2029.