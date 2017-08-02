U.S. weighs trade case against China

The Trump administration is considering its first major trade action against Beijing, with officials engaged in "serious discussions" over alleged Chinese violations of American intellectual property.

The move would bypass the WTO by invoking a little-used provision of U.S. trade law - known as a Section 301 - which allows U.S. presidents to impose duties on foreign products in retaliation to "unfair trade practices."

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, CYB, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CNY, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA