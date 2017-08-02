Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets after Q2 results.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight by First Analysis based on Q2 results and improved outlook for the equipment replacement cycle.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) upgraded to Outperform by Leerink with an $80 (36% upside) price target after FDA approval of partner Celgene's IDHIFA.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BofA Merrill Lynch. Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse. Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup after FQ4 beat. Shares are down 6% premarket on light volume.

NeuroDerm (NASDAQ:NDRM) downgraded to Neutral with a $39 price target by Roth Capital.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) downgraded to Neutral with a $1 price target by Chardan Capital. Shares are off 7% premarket on light volume.

Source: Bloomberg