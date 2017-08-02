Nasdaq surges as Dow nears 22K

Apple shares are up more than 6% premarket following a strong Q3 earnings report, putting the DJIA on track to open above 22,000 for the first time.

Other stock index futures are riding the positive earnings sentiment as well, with the Nasdaq almost up 1% and S&P 500 inching higher.

Oil is flat at $49.16/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1272/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.27%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV