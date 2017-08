Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reports a record level in Q2 on attendance that rose 2% Y/Y. Average guest spending per capita was flat for the period.

The theme park company attributes the increase in Q2 attendance to its strong capital program, including the introduction of innovative new rides and attractions in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $150M.

Cedar Fair says Q3 same-park revenue is up 1% after the first five weeks of the quarter.

